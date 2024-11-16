Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi on Economic Policies and Election Focus

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing his position over public welfare, focusing on state elections rather than addressing issues like inflation and poverty. Kharge raised concerns about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project and accused Modi of divisive politics and blocking important legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:48 IST
Kharge Criticizes Modi on Economic Policies and Election Focus
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing his political position over the welfare of the Indian populace. He labeled the PM's fervent focus on state elections as unprecedented, questioning Modi's dedication to public service.

Kharge condemned Modi for channeling his energy into electoral victories instead of tackling pressing issues such as rising inflation and poverty eradication. He highlighted the PM's long tenure and questioned the efficacy of his governance in reducing poverty in Gujarat.

Concerns were also raised about the ballooning budget of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project and BJP's divisive tactics. Kharge expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's victory in Jharkhand, celebrating voter enthusiasm and announcing upcoming social welfare benefits for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024