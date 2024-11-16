Kharge Criticizes Modi on Economic Policies and Election Focus

In a scathing critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing his political position over the welfare of the Indian populace. He labeled the PM's fervent focus on state elections as unprecedented, questioning Modi's dedication to public service.

Kharge condemned Modi for channeling his energy into electoral victories instead of tackling pressing issues such as rising inflation and poverty eradication. He highlighted the PM's long tenure and questioned the efficacy of his governance in reducing poverty in Gujarat.

Concerns were also raised about the ballooning budget of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project and BJP's divisive tactics. Kharge expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's victory in Jharkhand, celebrating voter enthusiasm and announcing upcoming social welfare benefits for women.

