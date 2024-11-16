Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi on Shivaji Maharaj Controversy

During her campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for allegedly disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj and back-stabbing Uddhav Thackeray. She contrasted their words with actions and referenced the removal and collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statues as symbols of this disrespect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi/Kolhapur | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:08 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique during the Maharashtra assembly polls campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked the legacy of Bal Thackeray, asserting that the Shiv Sena founder would not have tolerated any insult to Shivaji Maharaj.

Gandhi's references to Thackeray, marked by a rare appeal to his aggressive Hindutva, challenge the BJP's recent moves. Priyanka accused the ruling party of betraying Uddhav Thackeray, hinting at the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022.

She further alleged that the BJP's actions, including the removal and collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statues, reflect a significant disrespect to the land and its people, arguing PM Modi's speeches contradict his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

