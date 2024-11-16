Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi on Shivaji Maharaj Controversy

In a sharp critique during the Maharashtra assembly polls campaign, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked the legacy of Bal Thackeray, asserting that the Shiv Sena founder would not have tolerated any insult to Shivaji Maharaj.

Gandhi's references to Thackeray, marked by a rare appeal to his aggressive Hindutva, challenge the BJP's recent moves. Priyanka accused the ruling party of betraying Uddhav Thackeray, hinting at the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2022.

She further alleged that the BJP's actions, including the removal and collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statues, reflect a significant disrespect to the land and its people, arguing PM Modi's speeches contradict his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)