Left Menu

Alleged Feast Sparks Political Tension in Bhadohi

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind, alleging a community feast at Bind's office in Bhadohi violated the model code of conduct. Bind dismissed the claim, focusing on his son's health instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:53 IST
Alleged Feast Sparks Political Tension in Bhadohi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions have flared in Bhadohi following allegations by Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh, who claims a community feast was held at the office of BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind, contravening the electoral code of conduct.

Reports allege tensions arose due to the meager servings during the event, but Bind has refuted the allegations, pointing to the lack of evidence in circulating videos.

Despite the controversy, Bind is more concerned about his son's health issues, while Virendra Singh continues to press for action amidst bypoll preparations involving major political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024