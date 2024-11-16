Alleged Feast Sparks Political Tension in Bhadohi
Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind, alleging a community feast at Bind's office in Bhadohi violated the model code of conduct. Bind dismissed the claim, focusing on his son's health instead.
Political tensions have flared in Bhadohi following allegations by Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh, who claims a community feast was held at the office of BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind, contravening the electoral code of conduct.
Reports allege tensions arose due to the meager servings during the event, but Bind has refuted the allegations, pointing to the lack of evidence in circulating videos.
Despite the controversy, Bind is more concerned about his son's health issues, while Virendra Singh continues to press for action amidst bypoll preparations involving major political entities.
