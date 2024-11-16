High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance: Biden and Xi's Final Meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru. Major issues include cyber crime, trade, Taiwan, and Russia, ahead of Donald Trump's presidency. Both leaders aim to reduce tensions, though numerous challenges threaten diplomatic stability.
Joe Biden, the outgoing U.S. president, is set for a pivotal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru. The meeting comes as both nations aim to ease rising tensions over several key issues, including cyber crime, trade, Taiwan, and Sino-Russian relations.
The backdrop of this diplomatic engagement involves a recent China-linked hack that has aggravated Washington, and the delicate matter of Taiwan. Beijing views Taiwan as its territory, while the U.S. extends its support to the island nation. Additionally, economic strains loom large, with topics like investment restrictions and export curbs on the agenda.
The meeting holds significance as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, promising aggressive trade measures against China. Amidst these complexities, Xi's diplomatic tour in Latin America seeks to strengthen economic ties in the region, while the U.S. remains wary of China's influence expanding closer to home.
