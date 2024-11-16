Left Menu

Wave of Releases: Venezuela's Detained Young Protesters Freed Amid Controversial Election

Amidst Venezuela's contentious presidential election in July, 60 protesters detained during demonstrations have been released, according to Foro Penal. The election, which kept President Maduro in power, sparked significant unrest. Allegations of election fraud and improper arrests have been widespread, with international observers voicing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:28 IST
Wave of Releases: Venezuela's Detained Young Protesters Freed Amid Controversial Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development emerging from Venezuela, at least 60 individuals who were detained during protests linked to the disputed presidential election in July have been freed. This information was disclosed by the local rights organization, Foro Penal, on Saturday.

Alfredo Romero, the director of Foro Penal, announced early releases via a post on social media site X. So far, 10 prisoners have been released from Yare III prison, with others freed from Las Crisalidas women's prison. Additionally, 50 young adults were released from the Tocoron prison, as seen in a video shared by Romero, depicting them being applauded by onlookers.

These releases come amidst ongoing criticism against President Nicolas Maduro's administration for its crackdown on dissent following his contentious re-election. Allegations of election fraud add to the tensions, compounded by reports of torture among detained individuals, demanding keen international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024