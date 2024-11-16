Wave of Releases: Venezuela's Detained Young Protesters Freed Amid Controversial Election

In a significant development emerging from Venezuela, at least 60 individuals who were detained during protests linked to the disputed presidential election in July have been freed. This information was disclosed by the local rights organization, Foro Penal, on Saturday.

Alfredo Romero, the director of Foro Penal, announced early releases via a post on social media site X. So far, 10 prisoners have been released from Yare III prison, with others freed from Las Crisalidas women's prison. Additionally, 50 young adults were released from the Tocoron prison, as seen in a video shared by Romero, depicting them being applauded by onlookers.

These releases come amidst ongoing criticism against President Nicolas Maduro's administration for its crackdown on dissent following his contentious re-election. Allegations of election fraud add to the tensions, compounded by reports of torture among detained individuals, demanding keen international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)