Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Union Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress, predicting its downfall in Maharashtra, while emphasizing BJP's assured victory. He accused Congress of divisive politics and failing to honor Dr. B R Ambedkar. Singh also criticized the party's promises on caste census and reservation, urging unity over division.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery campaign speech on Saturday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh lambasted the Congress party, asserting that its precarious state would inevitably lead to political downfall in Maharashtra, including its allies.
Singh, speaking confidently about the BJP's prospects, compared the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections to recent victories in Haryana, declaring a similar outcome was expected.
He accused Congress of divisive tactics, failing to properly honor Dr. B R Ambedkar, and questioned the sincerity of its caste census promises. He encouraged voters to reject divisive politics, highlighting BJP's commitment to justice and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
