Arrest Drama: Independent Candidate Naresh Meena in Legal Crosshairs

Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate for Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll, was arrested for slapping an SDM and later on arson charges. Over 50 others were also arrested. Meena faces 23 cases across various police stations, casting a shadow over the election and leading to violence in Samravta village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:56 IST
Naresh Meena, running as an Independent candidate in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll, finds himself embroiled in legal troubles following his arrest on charges related to violence and misconduct during the election process.

A week that began with Meena being taken into custody for assaulting a sub-divisional magistrate during polling has now escalated to his arrest on fresh charges of inciting arson in Samravta village, as stated by Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Vikas Sangwan.

The unfolding events culminated in a total of 23 cases registered against Meena, with over 50 additional arrests, highlighting the grave challenges surrounding the electoral atmosphere in the region. Authorities assure that order has been restored to the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

