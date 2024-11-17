Gabon’s Democratic Move: Referendum Sparks Hope Amid Skepticism

Gabon held a significant referendum on Saturday aimed at establishing democratic rule following the military coup that ousted the Bongo dynasty last year. However, some critics worry that the ruling junta may use this process to maintain their grip on power.

The newly proposed constitution introduces a two-term limit for the presidency, with each term lasting seven years, removes the position of prime minister, and designates French as the working language of Gabon. Interim President General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the coup, commended the referendum as a commitment to the nation's democratic transition and called for voter participation, praising the process's transparency.

Formerly under Bongo rule since 1967, Gabon's military toppled the government in August 2022. As Western powers and regional bodies urge timely elections, the referendum solidifies the coup leaders' promise of a democratic path forward. Despite constitutional reforms, skeptics worry about the junta's control over the electoral process, evidenced by exemptions allowing Nguema to potentially run for president.

