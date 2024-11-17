Left Menu

Gabon’s Democratic Move: Referendum Sparks Hope Amid Skepticism

Gabon conducted a referendum on a new constitution, which aims to establish democratic governance after a recent coup. The proposal includes term limits and eliminates the prime minister role. Concerns linger about potential manipulation favoring the ruling junta, despite promises of a democratic transition by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gabon held a significant referendum on Saturday aimed at establishing democratic rule following the military coup that ousted the Bongo dynasty last year. However, some critics worry that the ruling junta may use this process to maintain their grip on power.

The newly proposed constitution introduces a two-term limit for the presidency, with each term lasting seven years, removes the position of prime minister, and designates French as the working language of Gabon. Interim President General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the coup, commended the referendum as a commitment to the nation's democratic transition and called for voter participation, praising the process's transparency.

Formerly under Bongo rule since 1967, Gabon's military toppled the government in August 2022. As Western powers and regional bodies urge timely elections, the referendum solidifies the coup leaders' promise of a democratic path forward. Despite constitutional reforms, skeptics worry about the junta's control over the electoral process, evidenced by exemptions allowing Nguema to potentially run for president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

