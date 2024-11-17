Left Menu

Rob Stull Elected President of UIPM: A New Era for Modern Pentathlon

Rob Stull, a four-time Olympian from the USA, has been elected as the president of the global governing body for modern pentathlon, UIPM. Stull narrowly defeated Sharif El Erian from Egypt in a closely contested election at the 73rd UIPM Congress in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:24 IST
Stull, now the second American to lead the federation, takes over from Germany's Klaus Schormann. In his victory statement, Stull emphasized the need to work quickly as the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics have set high standards for the sport.

The election saw France's Joel Bouzou eliminated in the first round, leaving Stull and El Erian to face each other over two additional rounds before Stull secured the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

