Left Menu

Trump's UFC Night Out with Elon Musk and Friends

President-elect Donald Trump celebrated his victory by attending a UFC event with Elon Musk and cheering fans at Madison Square Garden. Joined by notable personalities, Trump engaged actively in the event, further solidifying his connection with the mixed martial arts community and highlighting his political base's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 09:43 IST
Trump's UFC Night Out with Elon Musk and Friends
Donald Trump

On Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump marked his election victory at a UFC event in New York City's Madison Square Garden. Accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk and other notable figures, Trump's presence energized the crowd, reinforcing his popular appeal in the mixed martial arts sphere.

Trump, renowned for attending such events, was seated between UFC President Dana White and Musk, closely following the bouts. The visit evoked scenes from his past campaign activities and included familiar sights, such as red 'Make America Great Again' hats among attendees.

A significant highlight was the heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Trump's attendance underscored his strategy of engaging with diverse audiences, connecting politics with entertainment, and maintaining visibility as he prepares his new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024