Trump's UFC Night Out with Elon Musk and Friends

On Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump marked his election victory at a UFC event in New York City's Madison Square Garden. Accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk and other notable figures, Trump's presence energized the crowd, reinforcing his popular appeal in the mixed martial arts sphere.

Trump, renowned for attending such events, was seated between UFC President Dana White and Musk, closely following the bouts. The visit evoked scenes from his past campaign activities and included familiar sights, such as red 'Make America Great Again' hats among attendees.

A significant highlight was the heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Trump's attendance underscored his strategy of engaging with diverse audiences, connecting politics with entertainment, and maintaining visibility as he prepares his new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)