Left Menu

Missile Onslaught: Ukraine Endures Largest Air Attacks Since August

Explosions shook Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities as Russia launched its largest missile assault since August. Targeting power infrastructure, the attack prompted power cuts and damaged energy facilities. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, intensifying both physical and psychological turmoil for Ukrainians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:38 IST
Missile Onslaught: Ukraine Endures Largest Air Attacks Since August
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Explosions resonated throughout Kyiv and various Ukrainian cities on Sunday morning as Russia executed its most significant missile strike since August. The aggression targeted power installations across Ukraine, signaling a strategic move as the winter months set in, officials confirmed.

Ukrainians have been on edge, anticipating further attacks on their fragile power grid, with concerns escalating about potential long blackouts. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko described this as another extensive assault on electricity generation and transmission facilities. Throughout the night, Kyiv's air defenses countered drones, leading to deafening blasts across the city by morning.

While the full scope of damage is uncertain, power cuts have affected numerous areas, including Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a precautionary measure against potential surges due to damage. Tragically, overnight drone strikes claimed two lives in Mykolaiv, and other key cities and regions, like Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, reported multiple explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024