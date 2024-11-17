Missile Onslaught: Ukraine Endures Largest Air Attacks Since August

Explosions resonated throughout Kyiv and various Ukrainian cities on Sunday morning as Russia executed its most significant missile strike since August. The aggression targeted power installations across Ukraine, signaling a strategic move as the winter months set in, officials confirmed.

Ukrainians have been on edge, anticipating further attacks on their fragile power grid, with concerns escalating about potential long blackouts. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko described this as another extensive assault on electricity generation and transmission facilities. Throughout the night, Kyiv's air defenses countered drones, leading to deafening blasts across the city by morning.

While the full scope of damage is uncertain, power cuts have affected numerous areas, including Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a precautionary measure against potential surges due to damage. Tragically, overnight drone strikes claimed two lives in Mykolaiv, and other key cities and regions, like Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, reported multiple explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)