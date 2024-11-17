Left Menu

Jharkhand Polls: Coalition's Women-Centric Push Promises Victory

The Jharkhand Congress, led by Ghulam Ahmed Mir, is optimistic about the coalition's success in the elections, citing strong voter turnout and impactful women-centric programs. Despite BJP's criticism, Congress counters with claims of substantial contributions and underscores their commitment to forming a stable government focused on public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:32 IST
Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the first voting phase in Jharkhand, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the Congress in-charge, expressed optimism about the ruling JMM-Congress coalition's prospects. He highlighted the high voter turnout as evidence of the coalition's positive impact, particularly through women-centric initiatives. Mir confidently stated that the coalition would outperform its previous election showing and aims to establish a strong government dedicated to serving the public over the next five years.

Speaking to ANI, Mir emphasized, "The first phase of voting demonstrates public support for the coalition's programs, especially those focused on women, as more women participated than men. This signals the effectiveness of our initiatives." He anticipated that the coalition would emerge stronger, ready to govern effectively for the next five years.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, representing the BJP, promised a capable administration alongside partners like the All Jharkhand Students Union. Despite BJP's long tenure, Mir criticized the party for its lack of tangible achievements, while Congress has remained committed to its pledges. As the election progresses, robust discourse continues between the factions, with the next voting phase slated for November 20 and the final vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

