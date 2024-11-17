Left Menu

Purvanchali Leader Anil Jha Joins AAP, Boosting Party's Reach in Delhi

Anil Jha, a prominent Purvanchali leader and former BJP MLA, joins the Aam Aadmi Party, bolstering its influence in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Jha's entry, while accusing BJP of neglecting Purvanchali communities. This move follows the resignation of AAP's transport minister, stirring Delhi's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Jha, a two-time former MLA from Kirari and noted Purvanchali leader, made headlines as he officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. His induction was marked by a welcome from party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who praised Jha's political significance.

The transition comes amid turbulence for AAP, as Kailash Gahlot, a key minister and Najafgarh MLA, recently departed from the party. Kejriwal, however, refrained from discussing the exit, focusing instead on Jha's potential impact on the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Party insiders speculate Jha could be a key contender from Kirari, adding to the political reshuffle. Meanwhile, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's track record in improving infrastructure for Purvanchalis, challenging the party's promises and urging a shift in voter allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

