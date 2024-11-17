Kejriwal Casts Delhi Polls as Epic Battle

At a rally in Chandni Chowk, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal characterized the Delhi Assembly elections as a 'dharamyudh', likening it to the Mahabharata's righteous battle. This narrative underscores the stakes perceived by AAP as they gear up for the showdown.

Kejriwal assured district-level officials that divine forces support their cause, referencing their MCD mayoral success despite the BJP's resistance. He emphasized grassroots engagement, targeting 65,000 local meetings to extend AAP's reach to voters across Delhi.

Highlighting AAP's accomplishments, Kejriwal pointed out infrastructure achievements in Delhi's colonies, contrasted with the BJP's performance in 20 states. He rallied his party to overlook candidate identities, encouraging them to campaign with the zeal as if he is the contender across all seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)