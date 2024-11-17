Left Menu

Kejriwal Casts Delhi Polls as Epic Battle

Arvind Kejriwal has labeled the approaching Delhi Assembly elections a 'dharamyudh', drawing parallels with the Mahabharata. Addressing party workers, he accentuated the AAP's achievements and urged robust campaigning. Kejriwal's rhetoric paints the election as a pivotal battle against the BJP's funds and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:10 IST
Kejriwal Casts Delhi Polls as Epic Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a rally in Chandni Chowk, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal characterized the Delhi Assembly elections as a 'dharamyudh', likening it to the Mahabharata's righteous battle. This narrative underscores the stakes perceived by AAP as they gear up for the showdown.

Kejriwal assured district-level officials that divine forces support their cause, referencing their MCD mayoral success despite the BJP's resistance. He emphasized grassroots engagement, targeting 65,000 local meetings to extend AAP's reach to voters across Delhi.

Highlighting AAP's accomplishments, Kejriwal pointed out infrastructure achievements in Delhi's colonies, contrasted with the BJP's performance in 20 states. He rallied his party to overlook candidate identities, encouraging them to campaign with the zeal as if he is the contender across all seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024