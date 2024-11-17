A Confident India: PM Modi's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, highlighting India's achievements and future goals. Emphasizing a confident nation's emergence, Modi outlined advancements in the startup culture, economic growth, and space technology. He declared India's vision of becoming a leading global economy, committing to innovation and progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Nigeria's capital, emphasizing India's newfound confidence and ambitious goals for becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed nation.
He highlighted India's significant advancements over the past decade in startups, economic growth, and space technology. Notably, India boasts over 1.5 lakh registered startups, with more than 100 unicorns, exemplifying the country's innovative spirit and willingness to step out of its comfort zone.
Looking to the future, Modi spoke of upcoming milestones: India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission and the establishment of a national space station. He reiterated the nation's economic strengths, aiming for a USD 5 trillion economy, and committed to continuing the growth trajectory without reverting to past comforts.
