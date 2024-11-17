Left Menu

Biden's Strategic Shift: U.S. Arms to Reach Russian Soil

The U.S. will permit Ukraine to use American weapons to strike within Russian territory, marking a policy shift. This decision comes amid increased Russian aggression and a pending administration change. While skeptics abound, this could potentially strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations.

Updated: 17-11-2024 23:58 IST
The Biden administration is poised to enact a significant policy shift by allowing Ukraine to utilize American-supplied weaponry to target deep within Russian soil, sources familiar with the development revealed. This move signals a notable change in the U.S. stance on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The potential for Ukraine's first long-range attacks has emerged, albeit details remain undisclosed due to security concerns. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been lobbying for this strategic leverage for months, a request that gains momentum as the Obama administration nears its conclusion, ceding to President-elect Donald Trump in January.

Contributing to the urgency is Russia's incorporation of North Korean soldiers, instigating trepidations in both Washington and Kyiv. The anticipated strikes would likely employ ATACMS rockets, with a reach of up to 190 miles, a development that some fear may escalate tensions further. Nonetheless, it might also serve to bolster Ukraine's standing in future ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

