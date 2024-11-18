Sri Lanka's New Leadership Era: Dissanayake's Strategic Reappointments

In a strategic move following his coalition's recent electoral victory, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reappointed Harini Amarasuriya as the nation's Prime Minister.

The leftist coalition, led by Dissanayake, secured a substantial majority in the parliament, winning 159 out of the 225 available seats.

Vijitha Herath, a seasoned legislator, has also been reaffirmed as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, stabilizing Sri Lanka's leadership team amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region.

(With inputs from agencies.)