"Foolish endeavour", will disturb trade structure: Foreign Affairs experts on Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India

The foreign affairs experts have criticised the decision of Donald Trump administration to impose reciprocal tariffs on India, while pointing that the move is a matter of 'concern' for the whole world and will end up disturbing the trade structure. Former diplomat KP Fabian, while talking about US President Donald Trump's address during the joint session of US Congress, said on Wednesday that enforcing higher tariffs is a matter of concern for India, as well as the whole world.

Fabian, while talking to ANI, said that the endeavour was 'foolish', as it would bring the trade of the entire world down. "This (enforcing higher tariffs) should be a matter of concern for India and the whole world... It is a foolish endeavour because other countries will impose tariffs on the United States, and world trade will come down... Inflation has started going up, and the stock market has started going down in the US. Is this his way of making America great again?... He is dismantling the bureaucracy," Fabian told ANI.

Further, talking about Trump's decision of banning transgenders in women's sports, he said, "Transgender is the reality, there is no point in wishing it away or being so cruel to them." Another Foreign Affairs expert, Robinder Sachdev, also criticised Trump administration's tariff announcement, saying that though Trump's views are "correct in principle", it will disturb the structure of trade.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "In principle, what Trump is saying is correct (about imposing reciprocal tariffs)... But this will disturb the structure of trade... A matter of greater concern for India is the tariff the US could impose on steel and aluminium exports... If it is increased, India's exports could decrease by 30-50 per cent... Trump's strategy is to lower oil prices and reduce transport costs, which can help bring down inflation in the US," he said. Sachdev referred to Trump's targeting of India's import duties in speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time).

Trump specifically targetted India's tariffs on automobile imports saying, "India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%". While addressing a joint session of the US Congress, Trump said that the reciprocal tax will kick in on April 2. Speaking about Trump's massive crackdown on illegal immigrants, he said, "There is no doubt that the steps taken by Trump have decreased the rate of Illegal immigrants in the US... American agents are making a full show of arresting illegal immigrants to instil fear in other illegal immigrants and to show the citizens of the US that he is working on his campaign policy."

Over 20,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested during Donald Trump's first month as President, CNN reported, quoting the Department of Homeland Security. The Trump administration launched an immigration crackdown in the moments after his inauguration and publicised daily arrest totals during his first couple of weeks in office. (ANI)

