Left Menu

Crisis in SAD: Leadership Shake-Up as Badal Resigns Amid Protests

As internal discord surfaces in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns from the president's position amidst protests from the Youth Akali Dal. An emergency meeting is set for November 18 to address this leadership change and chart the party's future course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:53 IST
Crisis in SAD: Leadership Shake-Up as Badal Resigns Amid Protests
Akali Dal working president Balwinder S. Bhunder (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned from his role as party president following protests from the Youth Akali Dal. In response, SAD Working President Balwinder S Bhunder declared that discussions with stakeholders would be prioritized, emphasizing the importance of aligning with party workers' sentiments.

An emergency meeting of the SAD's working committee is scheduled for November 18, with the aim of considering Badal's resignation and planning the election for a new president. The meeting, to be held at the party's headquarters, will tackle not only leadership changes but also future party strategies, according to a press release.

During his resignation, Badal expressed deep gratitude towards party members for their unwavering support throughout his tenure. The scheduled meeting also comes amidst the backdrop of internal conflicts and past demands for leadership changes, which saw notable members calling for a leadership overhaul after electoral setbacks. Meanwhile, some leaders continue to express confidence in Badal's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024