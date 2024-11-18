Crisis in SAD: Leadership Shake-Up as Badal Resigns Amid Protests

Amid growing unrest within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal has resigned from his role as party president following protests from the Youth Akali Dal. In response, SAD Working President Balwinder S Bhunder declared that discussions with stakeholders would be prioritized, emphasizing the importance of aligning with party workers' sentiments.

An emergency meeting of the SAD's working committee is scheduled for November 18, with the aim of considering Badal's resignation and planning the election for a new president. The meeting, to be held at the party's headquarters, will tackle not only leadership changes but also future party strategies, according to a press release.

During his resignation, Badal expressed deep gratitude towards party members for their unwavering support throughout his tenure. The scheduled meeting also comes amidst the backdrop of internal conflicts and past demands for leadership changes, which saw notable members calling for a leadership overhaul after electoral setbacks. Meanwhile, some leaders continue to express confidence in Badal's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)