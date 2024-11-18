Left Menu

Diplomatic Credentials Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed envoys from six countries, including South Africa and Myanmar, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other diplomats who presented their credentials included representatives from Switzerland, Jordan, Papua New Guinea, and Egypt. This event underscores India's diplomatic engagements with various nations.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:36 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials of envoys from six nations, highlighting India's global diplomatic engagements.

The newly accredited diplomats include Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland; Yousef Mustafa Ali Abdel Ghani, Ambassador of Jordan; and Vincent Sumale, High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea.

In addition, President Murmu received credentials from Prof Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa; Zaw Oo, Ambassador of Myanmar; and Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal, Ambassador of Egypt, as confirmed by a statement from the President's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

