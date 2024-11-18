Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections 2023: A Political Showdown

The Maharashtra assembly polls feature a battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. With campaigning concluded, prominent figures like Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi sought voter support. The election is characterized by increased voter registration and a rise in contesting candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:04 IST
Maharashtra Elections 2023: A Political Showdown
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls has concluded, paving the way for a keenly contested battle between the incumbent BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Prominent leaders such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi toured the state extensively to rally voter support. The Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP, is banking on its popular schemes to retain power.

The polls on November 20 will witness increased participation with 4,136 candidates vying for 288 seats, reflecting a 28% rise in candidates compared to 2019. Voter registration has also surged, with figures reaching 9.63 million, including significant numbers of new and first-time voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024