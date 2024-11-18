Maharashtra Elections 2023: A Political Showdown

The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls has concluded, paving the way for a keenly contested battle between the incumbent BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Prominent leaders such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi toured the state extensively to rally voter support. The Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP, is banking on its popular schemes to retain power.

The polls on November 20 will witness increased participation with 4,136 candidates vying for 288 seats, reflecting a 28% rise in candidates compared to 2019. Voter registration has also surged, with figures reaching 9.63 million, including significant numbers of new and first-time voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)