Russia Adjusts Nuclear Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved updates to Russia's nuclear doctrine, allowing for the use of nuclear weapons if the country faces a conventional missile attack from a nuclear-backed power. This change responds to the U.S. decision to support Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:10 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant shift, Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized updates to the country's nuclear doctrine, which now permits the use of nuclear arms if Russia is subjected to a conventional missile assault by a nuclear-aligned nation.

This development is seen as a countermeasure to the U.S. administration's reported decision to support Ukraine's long-range missile capabilities, marking heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.

This update in doctrine arrives as Russia charts its defense strategy amidst what experts describe as the most serious standoff with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, with implications for global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

