Russia Adjusts Nuclear Stance Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant shift, Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized updates to the country's nuclear doctrine, which now permits the use of nuclear arms if Russia is subjected to a conventional missile assault by a nuclear-aligned nation.

This development is seen as a countermeasure to the U.S. administration's reported decision to support Ukraine's long-range missile capabilities, marking heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.

This update in doctrine arrives as Russia charts its defense strategy amidst what experts describe as the most serious standoff with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, with implications for global security dynamics.

