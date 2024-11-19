Left Menu

Rising Political Tensions: Attack on Anil Deshmukh Sparks Law and Order Debate in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, political tensions escalate following an attack on ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticizes Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, accusing the administration of collapsing law and order. The incident highlights growing concerns about safety and political violence amidst the election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:43 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brewed in Maharashtra as opposition parties criticized the state administration after ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh sustained injuries in a stone-throwing attack.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to task, alleging the state's law and order had deteriorated under his watch.

The attack, occurring amid elections, has raised concerns over political violence, prompting calls for accountability and fear of further threats to opposition members.

