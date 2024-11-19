Rising Political Tensions: Attack on Anil Deshmukh Sparks Law and Order Debate in Maharashtra

A political storm brewed in Maharashtra as opposition parties criticized the state administration after ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh sustained injuries in a stone-throwing attack.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to task, alleging the state's law and order had deteriorated under his watch.

The attack, occurring amid elections, has raised concerns over political violence, prompting calls for accountability and fear of further threats to opposition members.

