BJP and BVA Clash Over Election Allegations Amid Rising Tensions

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has dismissed accusations from Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, asserting that BJP was not distributing money ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. Tawde stated, 'The meeting was about the Model Code of Conduct for voting day and other procedural issues, not money distribution.'

This statement comes in response to BVA workers causing disturbances outside Vivanta Hotel in Virar, Nalasopara constituency, alleging unlawful activities during a BJP meeting led by Tawde. The BVA workers, led by Thakur, accused BJP of engaging in unacceptable practices as tensions escalated between the parties.

In a separate incident, BJP's Chitra Wagh criticized Congress after an attack on Archana Rothe, sister to BJP MLA Pratap Adsad, suggesting involvement of Congress's Virendra Jagtap. Wagh emphasized zero tolerance for violence, as Maharashtra's political climate heats up ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)