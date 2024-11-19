Paraguay's President Pena Discharged After Brief Hospital Stay

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena has been discharged from a hospital in Rio de Janeiro following a brief stay due to discomfort, as confirmed by his office early Tuesday. Pena was attending the G20 summit as a guest when he experienced health issues.

The president was admitted to Samaritano hospital on Monday afternoon, where he underwent tests for what was described as 'discomfort.' As of now, Pena is gearing up to return to his official duties at the summit, which includes engaging with global leaders on pressing challenges.

Prior to his hospitalization, Vice President Pedro Alliana reported on social media that he had communicated with Pena, describing the president's condition as a 'slight indisposition.' Despite the health scare, Pena was actively involved in discussions with counterparts, including leaders from Qatar and Nigeria. Pena, a 46-year-old economist affiliated with the conservative Colorado party, recently took office in August 2023.

