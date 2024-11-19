Left Menu

Iran's Uranium Stockpile Reaches Alarming Levels, UN Report Reveals

Iran has significantly increased its uranium stockpile, approaching weapons-grade levels, defying international demands. A confidential UN report indicates that Iran now holds 182.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, nearing the 90% threshold for weaponization, posing serious global security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:14 IST
Iran has expanded its uranium stockpile, reaching levels close to those necessary for weapon production, in defiance of international calls to cease such activities. This revelation comes from a confidential report issued by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, shared with The Associated Press.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, as of October 26, Iran has accumulated 182.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%. This marks an increase of 17.6 kilograms since August, edging closer to the 90% enrichment level required for a nuclear weapon.

The report further details that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile now stands at 6,604.4 kilograms, a rise of 852.6 kilograms since the last report. The IAEA defines the creation of an atomic weapon as theoretically possible with 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, underscoring the potential threat.

