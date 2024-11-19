Ghulam Ahmad Mir Denies Rift with National Conference
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir refutes any rift with National Conference amidst ideological similarities. Acknowledging different expressions, Mir emphasizes continued alliance in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. He dismisses concerns over statehood resolution and suggests post-Jharkhand election discussions.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir asserted that there is no rift between his party and the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mir emphasized that while the Congress and NC have ideological similarities, they maintain their distinct identities. Differences in phrasing should not be seen as a split within the alliance, he told reporters in Anantnag.
Highlighting the cooperative relationship, Mir, an MLA from Dooru, pointed out that the alignment is based on shared ideologies, evident in their joint election contests and governance. Regarding the JK Assembly's statehood restoration resolution, Mir dismissed it as a non-issue, attributing political motives to its opponents. He suggests that further meetings might occur post-Jharkhand elections to iron out misunderstandings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for Panchayat Polls with Electoral Roll Update
Series of Encounters and Attacks Unsettles Jammu and Kashmir
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status Resolution
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Resolution Sparks Political Firestorm
Call for Restoration: Jammu and Kashmir's Battle for Autonomy