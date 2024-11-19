Left Menu

Slogan Wars: 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Electrifies UP By-Election Campaign

The 'batenge toh katenge' slogan has sparked a political and ideological battle in Uttar Pradesh's by-election campaign. Coined by BJP's Yogi Adityanath, it emphasizes unity against division. Opposing parties like the Samajwadi Party have countered with their own slogans, turning this into a heated political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:08 IST
Slogan Wars: 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Electrifies UP By-Election Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh took a dramatic turn as the slogan 'batenge toh katenge' became the focal point of the by-election campaign. The slogan, notably attributed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aimed to highlight the dangers of societal division, leaving an indelible mark on the election discourse.

BJP's hoardings and speeches stressed unity and the perils of division along societal lines. Meanwhile, opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party retaliated with slogans such as 'judgenge to jeetenge,' promoting their stance on maintaining unity among various community lines.

The slogan war escalated, with political leaders engaging in a battle of words and ideology. As the bypolls approach, this slogan exchange is anticipated to significantly influence the voting patterns and political narratives within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024