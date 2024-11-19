Slogan Wars: 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Electrifies UP By-Election Campaign

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh took a dramatic turn as the slogan 'batenge toh katenge' became the focal point of the by-election campaign. The slogan, notably attributed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aimed to highlight the dangers of societal division, leaving an indelible mark on the election discourse.

BJP's hoardings and speeches stressed unity and the perils of division along societal lines. Meanwhile, opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party retaliated with slogans such as 'judgenge to jeetenge,' promoting their stance on maintaining unity among various community lines.

The slogan war escalated, with political leaders engaging in a battle of words and ideology. As the bypolls approach, this slogan exchange is anticipated to significantly influence the voting patterns and political narratives within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)