Left Menu

Keir Starmer Condemns Putin's Reckless Rhetoric

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'irresponsible rhetoric' at the G20 summit, stating it won't undermine support for Ukraine. Highlighting Putin's absence, Starmer declared the Russian leader 'the author of his own exile' as Russia's stance increasingly isolates the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:57 IST
Keir Starmer Condemns Putin's Reckless Rhetoric
Putin

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for making 'irresponsible rhetoric' regarding the lowered nuclear strike threshold. Speaking at the G20 summit in Brazil, Starmer affirmed that such statements from Russia would not affect ongoing support for Ukraine.

Addressing the broader context of Russia's international stance, Starmer pointed out that Putin's absence at the summit marks the third consecutive year. He described the Russian leader as 'the author of his own exile,' highlighting the growing isolation of Russia on the global stage.

Starmer's remarks underscore the international community's concerns over Russia's increasingly aggressive posture, reiterating support for Ukraine amidst escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024