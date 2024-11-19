Keir Starmer Condemns Putin's Reckless Rhetoric

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for making 'irresponsible rhetoric' regarding the lowered nuclear strike threshold. Speaking at the G20 summit in Brazil, Starmer affirmed that such statements from Russia would not affect ongoing support for Ukraine.

Addressing the broader context of Russia's international stance, Starmer pointed out that Putin's absence at the summit marks the third consecutive year. He described the Russian leader as 'the author of his own exile,' highlighting the growing isolation of Russia on the global stage.

Starmer's remarks underscore the international community's concerns over Russia's increasingly aggressive posture, reiterating support for Ukraine amidst escalating tensions.

