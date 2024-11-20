Trump's Bold Moves: Gaetz and Hegseth Set to Reshape Institutions

In a daring move, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated two loyalists, Matt Gaetz for the position of attorney general and Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon, signaling a shift towards institutional reform.

Gaetz and Hegseth, both staunch supporters of Trump, share a personal motivation to overhaul the agencies they have been nominated to lead. Gaetz, previously investigated by the Justice Department, and Hegseth, who felt sidelined by the military, are determined to enact Trump's reformative vision.

The nominations highlight a test of support within the Republican-majority Senate, with Trump's controversial choices potentially bypassing the Senate through recess appointments, thus setting the stage for a confrontational political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)