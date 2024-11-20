Left Menu

Ballot Blues: Misrouted Mail Raises Concerns Ahead of Elections

Terry Thompson's office in Cascade County, Montana, received ballots from various states, underscoring postal service challenges. Misdirected ballots have alarmed election officials across the U.S. amid rising reliance on mail-in voting. The USPS faces criticism over ballot handling, with some officials urging in-person voting due to delivery inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helena | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:30 IST
Ballot Blues: Misrouted Mail Raises Concerns Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • United States

The postal service mishandling of ballots is raising alarms as elections approach. Terry Thompson, an election administrator in Cascade County, Montana, received ballots meant for other states, highlighting postal issues in processing election mail.

Election officials in states such as California, Louisiana, New Mexico, and others have reported similar incidents, with completed ballots arriving from out-of-state precincts. The USPS stated without specific tracking data, further comments on these cases are limited. The postal service claims they prioritize election mail and use daily checks to ensure mail integrity.

This has fueled existing concerns among election officials about the USPS's ability to manage the increase in mail-in voting. Some officials advocate for increased in-person voting to avoid potential postal delays impacting voter disenfranchisement. However, others like Mark Dimondstein from the Postal Workers Union emphasize that identified problems were promptly addressed during the election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024