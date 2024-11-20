Left Menu

Maharashtra Votes: BJP Leader Rallies Voters Amid High Stakes Elections

Ashish Shelar, BJP candidate from Bandra West, exercised his vote urging citizens to partake in the state’s progress. The polling, a crucial single-phase event across 288 constituencies, sees the BJP contesting 149 seats amid heightened security in Mumbai. Shelar criticized opposition parties for divisive politics and baseless allegations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bandra West candidate Ashish Shelar cast his vote on Wednesday at St. Stanislaus High School, urging citizens to join the 'vikas ki ganga' initiative for state progress and vote responsibly.

During an interview with ANI, BJP President Ashish Shelar appealed to voters, saying, "Come out and fulfill your responsibility. Vote in large numbers to become a part of your state and nation's development." Shelar also dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut's complaints of 'note jihad,' accusing their party of 'cut jihad' and divisive caste politics.

In an ongoing clash with the opposition, Shelar claimed that Uddhav Thackeray and Raut's party exploit caste narratives to gain support. He referenced BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who denied any misconduct following allegations of cash distribution in Maharashtra ahead of the polls.

Polling began at 7 a.m. for the Maharashtra assembly elections, concluding at 6 p.m., across 288 constituencies. Heightened security was observed in Mumbai with strict checks in areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi.

The BJP is battling for 149 seats, while Shiv Sena and Congress field 81 and 101 candidates respectively. Maharashtra hosts about 9.7 crore voters. The current elections see contenders from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the opposition MVA. In prior polls, the BJP secured 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014.

