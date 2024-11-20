Left Menu

Maharashtra Votes: Leaders Urge Citizens to Embrace Democracy

Chhagan Bhujbal emphasizes the importance of voting rights in the Maharashtra assembly polls, urging citizens to vote. Amidst the political alliance dynamics, the state witnesses active participation. Leaders stress voting for development as Maharashtra showcases robust growth in agriculture and investment.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), highlighted the vital role of voting rights in the Maharashtra assembly elections, urging every eligible citizen to cast their vote. Bhujbal, speaking to ANI, emphasized that each vote holds the power to decide the future of the state and country.

Referencing historical figures like Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Bhujbal noted that voting rights were previously not universal. He stressed the equality of the voting process, where votes from both slum dwellers and palace residents carry equal weight. Bhujbal, who represents Yevla in Nashik, called for widespread voter participation.

As Maharashtra undergoes single-phase polling for its 288 assembly seats, the election day sees active engagement from various political figures. Leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition are advocating for a high voter turnout, underscoring the election as a pivotal democratic event.

