Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) ability to secure victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. Pradhan highlighted the trust placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and urged voters to support NDA candidates for continued progress in both states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:52 IST
NDA Confident of Winning Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Wednesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, is anticipated to triumph in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. He emphasized the coalition's solid prospects in both states' ongoing polls.

During an interview with ANI, Pradhan confidently stated, "The victory of the NDA under BJP's leadership is a foregone conclusion. The electorate's confidence in Prime Minister Modi is palpable, with the Mahayuti alliance poised for a decisive win in Maharashtra potentially achieving up to 175 seats, alongside a significant NDA advantage in Jharkhand."

Election proceedings are underway in Maharashtra's 288 and Jharkhand's 38 assembly constituencies. As of 9 am, Maharashtra's voter turnout stood at 6.61%, while Jharkhand's was 12.71%. A critical electoral battle unfolds between BJP-led alliances and those spearheaded by Congress factions in both states.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, squares off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), involving Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Similarly, Jharkhand's contest sees the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan pitted against the BJP-led NDA, each alliance bringing together a mix of influential regional and national parties.

The JMM-led Mahagathbandhan includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal. Meanwhile, the NDA coalition features the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union, JD(U), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

(With inputs from agencies.)

