CM Dhami Urges Voter Participation in Key Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made a fervent appeal to the voters of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to actively engage in the ongoing electoral process, highlighting their votes as crucial for bolstering democracy and driving the region's development in areas such as education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure.

Addressing the residents of Kedarnath for the upcoming by-election, CM Dhami underscored the importance of voter participation in the Kedarnath Assembly region to ensure the constituency's progress. He took to social media to urge citizens to fulfill their democratic responsibility, expressing that each vote not only fortifies democracy but also contributes significantly to regional prosperity.

In the wider electoral landscape, Maharashtra witnessed a 6.61% voter turnout by 9 am in its assembly elections, with the naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli recording a 12.33% turnout. Similarly, Jharkhand experienced a 12.71% turnout in its ongoing assembly polls. These figures, as reported by the Election Commission of India, show varying levels of voter engagement across districts.

Polls for the Kedarnath seat, which fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, saw a voter turnout of 4.30% by 9 am. This by-election is crucial for political prospects in the region, where BJP's Asha Nautiyal is contesting against Congress's Manoj Rawat. Broader by-elections also commenced in 15 Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand with rigorous preparations and tightened security ensuring an orderly voting process.

