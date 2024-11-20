Left Menu

CM Dhami Urges Voter Participation in Key Elections

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami encourages voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to actively participate in elections, emphasizing the importance of every vote in promoting democracy and regional development. Highlighting the Kedarnath by-election, he stresses voter involvement to boost education, healthcare, and infrastructure, amid ongoing voting processes and recorded voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:18 IST
CM Dhami Urges Voter Participation in Key Elections
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made a fervent appeal to the voters of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to actively engage in the ongoing electoral process, highlighting their votes as crucial for bolstering democracy and driving the region's development in areas such as education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure.

Addressing the residents of Kedarnath for the upcoming by-election, CM Dhami underscored the importance of voter participation in the Kedarnath Assembly region to ensure the constituency's progress. He took to social media to urge citizens to fulfill their democratic responsibility, expressing that each vote not only fortifies democracy but also contributes significantly to regional prosperity.

In the wider electoral landscape, Maharashtra witnessed a 6.61% voter turnout by 9 am in its assembly elections, with the naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli recording a 12.33% turnout. Similarly, Jharkhand experienced a 12.71% turnout in its ongoing assembly polls. These figures, as reported by the Election Commission of India, show varying levels of voter engagement across districts.

Polls for the Kedarnath seat, which fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, saw a voter turnout of 4.30% by 9 am. This by-election is crucial for political prospects in the region, where BJP's Asha Nautiyal is contesting against Congress's Manoj Rawat. Broader by-elections also commenced in 15 Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand with rigorous preparations and tightened security ensuring an orderly voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024