Congress Files Complaint Over Alleged AI-Doctored Audio Amid Maharashtra Elections

Ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Congress leader and advocate Ravi Prakash Jadhav lodged a complaint regarding an allegedly doctored audio clip featuring senior political figures, including the state's Congress chief Nana Patole. The clip, reportedly fabricated with AI technology, was disseminated across social media platforms by BJP spokespersons, drawing significant attention.

In a conversation with ANI, Jadhav labeled the audio as a fraudulent effort aimed at deceiving voters. He accused the BJP's IT cell of orchestrating the clip's release on voting day, describing it as a political conspiracy. Jadhav urged for strict legal actions under cybercrime laws and emphasized the importance of informed voting.

Conversely, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the controversy after participating in the voting process. He underscored the seriousness of the allegations, which originated from former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil's claims. Fadnavis highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the accusations, especially given their implications for national security.

Patil accused Sule and Patole of misappropriating bitcoins from a 2018 fraud case to finance their campaigns. However, Patole dismissed these allegations, questioning Patil's identity as an IPS officer and accusing the BJP of spreading lies. He confirmed plans to pursue legal action, including filing an FIR and a defamation case.

The Maharashtra elections have been marked by intense exchanges between the BJP-led alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with each accusing the other of misinformation. The political climate remains tense as both sides vie for public trust amid the ongoing electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)