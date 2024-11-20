Prabowo's Diplomatic Odyssey: Building Global Ties

Indonesia's President, Prabowo Subianto, is slated to visit the United Arab Emirates, following his official trip to the United Kingdom, as confirmed by his office on Wednesday.

Engaged in a comprehensive international tour, President Prabowo has already made significant stops in China and the United States. Additionally, he participated in key summits in Peru and Brazil, including the APEC and G20.

His primary agenda on the current leg of his tour includes a crucial meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, set to take place on Wednesday, as per the official statement from his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)