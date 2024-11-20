Left Menu

BJP Faces Allegations Amid Uttar Pradesh By-Polls Tensions

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticized the BJP for alleged electoral misconduct in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting serious concerns over voting integrity. The SP accused the BJP of employing the administration's power to disrupt voters, while the BJP countered these accusations with claims of fake voting in the ongoing by-polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:25 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid ongoing by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of systematic electoral disruptions. According to Yadav, the BJP has been consistently losing ground in the state and resorting to hooliganism wherever elections are held.

Yadav further slammed the BJP's slogan 'batenge toh katenge,' suggesting that the party is fearful after losing the Lok Sabha elections and is using the administration's influence to manipulate the polls. Emphasizing that the PDA voters are prepared, Yadav expressed confidence in removing BJP from power in the state.

The Samajwadi Party has alleged police interference in the voting process across nine seats in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, the BJP raised concerns about the legitimacy of voters, claiming that fake ID cards have been distributed in certain constituencies. The by-elections are crucial for the NDA, following their setback in the last general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

