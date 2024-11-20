CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Projects in Telangana
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has initiated various development projects, including Indiramma housing schemes and infrastructure upgrades across Rajanna Sircilla. The move includes road expansions, medical facilities, and cultural landmarks, as mentioned in a press release. These efforts aim to boost the district's socio-economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a series of ambitious development initiatives, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is laying the groundwork for transformative projects across the Rajanna Sircilla district. Key efforts include new building constructions under the Indiramma housing scheme, targeting the support of 4696 displaced families near Mid Manair Reservoir, with investments totaling Rs 235 crores.
The Chief Minister is also spearheading infrastructure enhancements, exemplified by the Rs 166-crore medical college and hostel project, along with the Rs 45-crore road expansion connecting Mula Vaagu Bridge and Devasthanam. Notably, a fresh Yarn Depot is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crores, alongside other public welfare projects.
Adding cultural value, CM Reddy inaugurated the Kaloji Kalakshetra in Warangal city. The unveiling of the public poet Kaloji Narayana Rao's statue and associated exhibitions were high points, signaling a blend of infrastructural and cultural progress to enhance community life in Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Advances SH1 Wellington Improvements with Expanded Infrastructure Plan
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Unveils Rs 122 Crore Development Projects in Savarkundla
China and Malaysia to Advance Key Infrastructure Projects
Haryana's Infrastructure Boost: Rs 2,050 Crore Projects Approved
DAHD Meeting Highlights Need for Infrastructure, Disease Control, and Entrepreneurship in Livestock Sector