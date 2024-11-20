CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Projects in Telangana

In a series of ambitious development initiatives, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is laying the groundwork for transformative projects across the Rajanna Sircilla district. Key efforts include new building constructions under the Indiramma housing scheme, targeting the support of 4696 displaced families near Mid Manair Reservoir, with investments totaling Rs 235 crores.

The Chief Minister is also spearheading infrastructure enhancements, exemplified by the Rs 166-crore medical college and hostel project, along with the Rs 45-crore road expansion connecting Mula Vaagu Bridge and Devasthanam. Notably, a fresh Yarn Depot is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crores, alongside other public welfare projects.

Adding cultural value, CM Reddy inaugurated the Kaloji Kalakshetra in Warangal city. The unveiling of the public poet Kaloji Narayana Rao's statue and associated exhibitions were high points, signaling a blend of infrastructural and cultural progress to enhance community life in Telangana.

