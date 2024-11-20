Left Menu

CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Projects in Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has initiated various development projects, including Indiramma housing schemes and infrastructure upgrades across Rajanna Sircilla. The move includes road expansions, medical facilities, and cultural landmarks, as mentioned in a press release. These efforts aim to boost the district's socio-economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:35 IST
CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Projects in Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Vemulawada (Photo/Telangana CMO's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of ambitious development initiatives, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is laying the groundwork for transformative projects across the Rajanna Sircilla district. Key efforts include new building constructions under the Indiramma housing scheme, targeting the support of 4696 displaced families near Mid Manair Reservoir, with investments totaling Rs 235 crores.

The Chief Minister is also spearheading infrastructure enhancements, exemplified by the Rs 166-crore medical college and hostel project, along with the Rs 45-crore road expansion connecting Mula Vaagu Bridge and Devasthanam. Notably, a fresh Yarn Depot is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crores, alongside other public welfare projects.

Adding cultural value, CM Reddy inaugurated the Kaloji Kalakshetra in Warangal city. The unveiling of the public poet Kaloji Narayana Rao's statue and associated exhibitions were high points, signaling a blend of infrastructural and cultural progress to enhance community life in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024