Maharashtra Assembly Elections Conclude with 58.22% Voter Turnout

Polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections, comprising 288 seats, concluded on Wednesday, registering an approximate voter turnout of 58.22% by 5 PM, as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The highest voter engagement was noted in Gadchiroli district at 69.63%, whereas Mumbai city had the lowest participation, recording a turnout of 49.07%. Neighboring Thane saw marginally higher numbers at 49.76%.

Elsewhere in the state, Mumbai Suburban posted a turnout of 51.76%, Nagpur at 56.06%, and Aurangabad at 60.83%. Other notable figures include Pune with 54.09%, Nashik at 59.85%, and Satara at 64.16%. Voter engagement varied across different districts, reflecting divergent political landscapes within Maharashtra.

In simultaneous by-polls in other states, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand reported a turnout of 56.78% and Palakkad in Kerala had 62.25% till 5 PM. Uttar Pradesh by-poll constituencies like Meerapur and Kundarki showed turnout rates of 57.02% and 57.32%, respectively, while Ghaziabad recorded a notably low 33.30% participation.

These elections were contested by the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP under Sharadchandra Pawar's leadership. Voting took place from 7 AM for Maharashtra's single-phase elections and the second phase in Jharkhand, covering 38 seats.

Voters now await the results, set to be declared on November 23, which will determine the political direction of Maharashtra and impact the Jharkhand assembly's remaining seats.

