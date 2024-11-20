Left Menu

Trump's Tumultuous Transition: From Convictions to Key Appointments

The US domestic news highlights Donald Trump's legal battles, key appointments, and influence on elections. His conviction case may proceed despite being president-elect. Trump's appointments include TV's Dr. Oz and Howard Lutnick. Polls underestimated Trump’s election victory. Bill Hwang faces sentencing for fraud, impacting Wall Street substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:30 IST
Donald Trump's legal challenges continue as prosecutors resist dismissing his hush money case, with court proceedings paused at the request of the Manhattan DA's office. His presidential transition remains eventful, with key appointments underway.

Pollsters face scrutiny after underestimating Trump's election support. Despite pre-election surveys showing him trailing Kamala Harris, Trump secured a national lead, sparking analysis on polling methodologies and voter behavior.

Elsewhere, former investor Bill Hwang could face a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the costly collapse of Archegos Capital, marking a significant impact on Wall Street. Additionally, Trump announces significant cabinet appointments, signaling shifts in major governmental strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

