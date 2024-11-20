Mixed Voter Turnout and Controversies Mark Uttar Pradesh's Nine-Seat Bypolls

The voter turnout in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls for nine assembly seats was approximately 49.3% according to the Election Commission. The elections saw diverse responses, with Ghaziabad logging a mere 33%. This contrasted with the last assembly election's 61.03% turnout in 2022.

Amid heavy security, voters from all walks of life, including the elderly and physically challenged, expressed their concerns ranging from inflation to development to law and order. Allegations emerged regarding police misconduct and voter deterrence, leading to the suspension of at least four police personnel.

The political landscape saw parties like the Congress supporting the Samajwadi Party, an ally in the INDIA bloc, while the BSP ran solo. Despite the controversies, the bypoll outcomes are not expected to affect the BJP-led government's dominance in the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)