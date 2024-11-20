Left Menu

Jharkhand's Peaceful Assembly Elections Conclude with High Voter Turnout

Jharkhand completed its assembly elections with a voter turnout of 68% in the second phase, surpassing the 2019 figure. The competition was between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed NDA. Despite challenges, the process remained peaceful, with tight security and significant voter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:18 IST
  • India

Jharkhand recorded a significant voter turnout of 68% in the final phase of its assembly elections on Wednesday, officials confirmed, confidently surpassing the 67.04% turnout registered in the 2019 elections. Voters across the state exercised their democratic rights, concluding the elections for the 81-member assembly.

The political tug-of-war saw the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aiming to maintain power against the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Despite these competitive dynamics, the polling process was marked by peaceful proceedings and robust security arrangements across the 14,218 booths spanning 12 districts.

The extensive deployment of security, including 585 companies of para-military forces, ensured incident-free voting. As the fate of 528 candidates, including prominent leaders, hangs in the balance, the high turnout reflects the electorate's engagement and sets an optimistic tone for Jharkhand's democratic future.

