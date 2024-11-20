BJP Questions Extravagant Furnishings at Kejriwal's Former Residence
The BJP criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal regarding luxurious items in the official bungalow he once occupied as Delhi CM, questioning the funding source. They alleged surplus items exceeding official provisions. AAP refuted, calling the BJP's claims false accusations against a 'staunchly honest' leader, as BJP planned protests.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack Wednesday on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, questioning the source of funding for luxurious items reportedly found in his former official residence in Delhi.
BJP's Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, highlighted concerns over an allegedly extravagant inventory in Kejriwal's vacated bungalow that was not accounted for by the Public Works Department (PWD) records.
The AAP dismissed these charges, citing underlying political motives and affirming Kejriwal's transparency, as BJP announced plans to protest outside his current residence.
