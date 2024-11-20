Left Menu

Haryana BJP's Strategic Moves: Preparing for Municipal Polls

The Haryana BJP conducted a core group meeting to tackle organizational issues and upcoming municipal elections. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior politicians, were present. They discussed membership drives and criticized Congress for past failures. The BJP aims to add 50 lakh new members.

In a significant gathering held in Panchkula on Wednesday, Haryana BJP's core group convened to address key organizational matters and strategize for impending municipal polls. With participation from prominent figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the meeting underscored the party's robust membership drive.

Diving into various topics, the BJP leaders, led by the state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, also dissected the implementation of government schemes. As part of the day's events, meetings with district unit presidents and district in-charges followed, where essential directives were shared.

Speaking to reporters post-meeting, Chief Minister Saini expressed confidence in the BJP's preparedness for the elections. He took the opportunity to critique Congress, pointing out its past inefficiencies while highlighting the current government's development track record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

