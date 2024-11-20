Trump's Second Term: A Return to Controversial Policies

Donald Trump may seek a second term, proposing impactful policies across trade, climate, and immigration. His administration hints at significant changes in tariffs and deportation strategies, potentially leading to higher consumer prices and legal battles.

Trump aims to bolster fossil fuel production and reduce regulations, reshaping energy policies. He plans to maintain the 2017 tax cuts, proposing further cuts to benefit American manufacturers.

Trump's foreign and domestic policies signal a potential redefining of international relations and governance, from addressing NATO to managing the federal bureaucracy, drawing both support and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)