Pollsters Spar Over Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Predictions
Exit polls indicate a victory for BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The polls predict varying outcomes for the opposition, with some foreseeing a close contest. Counting of votes will occur on November 23, after the elections held on November 13 and 20.
Updated: 20-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:20 IST
Exit polls released on Wednesday predict a strong showing for the BJP-led alliances in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, though results vary widely among different pollsters.
While Axis MyIndia forecasts a triumph for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand, others expect a landslide for BJP in both states. The intricate dynamics of these political contests become clearer as counting of votes commences on November 23.
Despite the confident projections, the Election Commission has expressed concerns about the polls' accuracy, as past elections have shown them to sometimes deviate from actual outcomes.
