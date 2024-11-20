Sea Vigil 24: Strengthening India's Coastal Defense

On Wednesday, Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra of the Indian Navy highlighted the critical nature of Sea Vigil 24. He stressed that the collective preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces and civil departments plays a vital role in securing the nation's maritime borders.

The Flag Officer Commanding of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area announced that this year's Sea Vigil marked its fourth edition. As the leading body for maritime defense, the Indian Navy aims to evaluate existing coastal defense mechanisms and address any infrastructural shortcomings to prevent incidents akin to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Indian Navy has concluded Phase I of Sea Vigil 24, assessing security preparedness at over 50 locations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Involving various agencies and stakeholders, this large-scale exercise covered India's 11,098 km coastline and included joint efforts by the Indian Army and Air Force, reflecting an integrated approach to maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)