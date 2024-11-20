Mumba Devi's Shaina NC Confident in Mahayuti's Return Amid Exit Polls

Shiv Sena's candidate from Mumba Devi, Shaina NC, has voiced strong confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's ability to regain power. Her belief is anchored in the alliance's development achievements and welfare schemes, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Shaina NC dismissed the reliability of exit polls, drawing parallels with past inaccuracies observed in the Haryana and Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing instead the visible impact of work done by leaders like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

Criticizing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), she argued that their tenure lacked substantial progress, citing completed projects like Mumbai's coastal road and the metro. Meanwhile, exit polls suggest a competitive race, predicting the Mahayuti alliance's likely success over the MVA. The first assembly election in the state post the splits within Shiv Sena and NCP reaches its conclusion, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)