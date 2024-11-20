Left Menu

Mumba Devi's Shaina NC Confident in Mahayuti's Return Amid Exit Polls

Shaina NC of Shiv Sena expresses confidence in Mahayuti alliance's return to power based on development initiatives and criticizes the opposition for lack of progress. She references the success of infrastructure projects and dismisses exit polls as unreliable forecasts as the state readies for vote counting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:26 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena's candidate from Mumba Devi, Shaina NC, has voiced strong confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's ability to regain power. Her belief is anchored in the alliance's development achievements and welfare schemes, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Shaina NC dismissed the reliability of exit polls, drawing parallels with past inaccuracies observed in the Haryana and Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing instead the visible impact of work done by leaders like Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar.

Criticizing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), she argued that their tenure lacked substantial progress, citing completed projects like Mumbai's coastal road and the metro. Meanwhile, exit polls suggest a competitive race, predicting the Mahayuti alliance's likely success over the MVA. The first assembly election in the state post the splits within Shiv Sena and NCP reaches its conclusion, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

