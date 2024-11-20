Maharashtra Minister Predicts Mahayuti Triumph in State Elections
Maharashtra's School Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, is optimistic about the Mahayuti alliance's performance in the state assembly elections, projecting over 160 seats. Kesarkar highlighted the potential support from independents and dismissed opposition narratives. He praised the efforts of state leaders in connecting with the public and implementing welfare initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Deepak Kesarkar, the state's School Education Minister and a prominent Shiv Sena figure, has expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's prospects.
Kesarkar, speaking to ANI, anticipated the alliance could achieve more than 160 seats. He suggested that independent candidates might bolster the ruling party's totals by aligning with them—a trend often seen in past elections.
Lauding the work of key state leaders, including CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Kesarkar attributed the expected success to their efforts in engaging with citizens and implementing beneficial reforms. He also condemned the opposition MVA for spreading what he called false narratives, saying the truth emerged post-Lok Sabha elections. Kesarkar contended the Swantwadi seat against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajan Teli.
The state recorded a 62.05 percent voter turnout as the voting for 288 assembly seats concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC asks Ajit Pawar-led NCP to issue disclaimer in newspapers in 36 hours that matter of allocation of 'clock' symbol to it is sub-judice.
SC tells Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions to not waste energy in courts and rather woo voters.
Political Drama: Ajit Pawar Stands Firm in Malik's Campaign Despite BJP Opposition
Maharashtra Political Row: Ajit Pawar Stands Up for Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra's Legacy of Communal Harmony: Ajit Pawar Reacts to Adityanath's Statement