Maharashtra Minister Predicts Mahayuti Triumph in State Elections

In the aftermath of Maharashtra's assembly elections, Deepak Kesarkar, the state's School Education Minister and a prominent Shiv Sena figure, has expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's prospects.

Kesarkar, speaking to ANI, anticipated the alliance could achieve more than 160 seats. He suggested that independent candidates might bolster the ruling party's totals by aligning with them—a trend often seen in past elections.

Lauding the work of key state leaders, including CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Kesarkar attributed the expected success to their efforts in engaging with citizens and implementing beneficial reforms. He also condemned the opposition MVA for spreading what he called false narratives, saying the truth emerged post-Lok Sabha elections. Kesarkar contended the Swantwadi seat against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajan Teli.

The state recorded a 62.05 percent voter turnout as the voting for 288 assembly seats concluded.

